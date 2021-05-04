According to journalist Alan Nixon, recently released Middlesbrough striker duo Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga are not on the radar of Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a deal to sign a striker or two in the up and coming transfer window but Nixon has ruled out a move for the Middlesbrough pair.

Both Fletcher and Assombalonga were set to leave the club when their contracts came to an end in June. However, with the season all but over for Boro and the play-offs out of reach, manager Neil Warnock allowed them to depart early.

Not heard that. Wages over the top anyway. https://t.co/835UhbLbVY — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

The former has been interesting recently relegated side Sheffield United, whereas the latter is looking increasingly likely to join Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, although Steven Gerrard’s side do face competition from Nottingham Forest and Bristol City if reports are to be believed.

With Blackburn in the market for a forward, supporters began to speculate that a deal could be on the cards to sign either Fletcher or Assombalonga. But Nixon stated that it is not something he has heard of as of yet and disregarded the rumour due to their high wages.

Both players signed for Boro following their relegation from the Premier League. Assombalonga arrived from Forest in a club record £15 million deal whereas Fletcher signed from Premier League side West Ham United for a fee believed to be in the region of £6.5 million.

They have both impressed during their time at the Riverside, but their form has suffered throughout this campaign, resulting in them not being offered a new contract and being allowed to move on.