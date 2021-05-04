Speaking to the Watford Observer, former Watford man Ramon Vega has called on the Hornets to complete a “romantic” reunion deal for Inter Milan’s Ashley Young.

Upon the confirmation of Watford’s return to the Premier League, preparations for life in the top tier are underway, starting with the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Hornets are said to have wasted no time in lining up their summer targets, one of which is former star Ashley Young.

Young’s deal with Serie A winners Inter Milan comes to an end this summer. He only penned a short-term deal in January 2020 and his future with the club remains uncertain.

A summer switch to Vicarage Road would see him return to the club he started out at as a youngster. He spent 12 years on the books with Watford, coming through the academy before breaking into the senior side.

The links have certainly got people talking and now, retired defender Ramon Vega has delivered his verdict.

Speaking with the Watford Observer, the former Watford man called on the club to seal a “romantic” reunion.

“For Watford, it’s not a big risk because he can help the younger players with his experience,” Vega said.

“On top of that, he is a good player.

“He loves the club, started his career there and knows everything about the club. For him, it’s like going home and for the fans, it would be romantic.”



Across all competitions, young has managed four goals and eight assists in 56 games for Antonio Conte’s side. Featuring at left-midfield, the former Manchester United man has been in and out of the starting 11 this season.

A summer move back to Watford would give Young the chance to add to his 107 appearances for the club.

In that time, he managed 22 goals and laid on 10 assists.