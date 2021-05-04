According to Football League World, Colchester United are eyeing up a summer deal for Ipswich Town attacker Freddie Sears.

The 31-year-old forward could be heading for the Portman Road exit door this summer.

Sears’ deal with Ipswich Town could be set to come to an end this season. He last penned a two-year deal back in 2019, with the option for a 12-month extension included in their previous agreement.

However, Sears’ former club Colchester United are said to be interested in a reunion deal.

A report from Football League World claims the U’s are lining up a summer swoop for the Ipswich man. The report adds that despite the option of a further year, the former West Ham United youngster looks set to leave the League One side.

Having successfully fended off relegation from the Football League, Colchester will now be preparing for the upcoming transfer window.

A reunion with Sears would be a good way to bolster their attacking ranks. Colchester have netted 44 goals in 45 games this season, a total better than only four sides, two of which have been relegated (Grimsby Town, Southend United).

During his first stint with the club, Sears netted 36 goals and laid on six assists in 109 outings. He first joined the club on loan in February 2012, making the move permanent later in the year.

A summer move away from Ipswich would bring an end to a six-and-a-half-year stint with the club. Since joining in January 2015, the former England youth international has chipped in with 34 goals and 25 assists in 217 games.