According to Teesside Live, the performances of Middlesbrough duo Marvin Johnson and Jordan Archer in their recent draw with Luton Town will give boss Neil Warnock ‘food for thought’, with both players’ contracts expiring next month.

Johnson and Archer are two of five Middlesbrough first-team players who are out of contract in June. They will join Ashley Fletcher, Britt Assombalonga and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as free agents should they not sign a new deal.

Manager Neil Warnock has spoken out previously, advising that the club will make a decision on these players at the end of the season. But with no talks currently ongoing it is difficult to tell whether they will be offered new deals.

But given both players’ performances against Luton Town last weekend, Warnock will now ‘have something to think about’ according to the report.

Archer saved a penalty in the second half to earn Middlesbrough a point, whereas Johnson grabbed the assist for Duncan Watmore’s equaliser earlier in the game.

The winger was the club’s first choice at the start of the campaign under Warnock, but the arrival of Neeskens Kebano, Yannick Bolasie and Mendez-Laing meant he dropped further down the pecking order. There was also no opportunity at left-back, given Marc Bola’s excellent form.

With goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli returning to his parent club Fulham and Archer set to leave, Middlesbrough are likely to delve into the transfer market for a new shot-stopper. They have been linked to Alex Bass of Portsmouth, Jack Stevens of Oxford United and Sunderland’s Lee Burge in recent months. But, Archer could be an easier option given he is a Middlesbrough player as things stand.