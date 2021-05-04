Preston North End would ‘do well’ to bring in Gareth Ainsworth as the club’s next manager, but it would be a massive blow to Wycombe Wanderers, according to Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews speaking on Sky Sports EFL podcast.

Preston parted ways with Alex Neil in March and placed his assistant Frankie McAvoy as interim head coach until the end of the season and the Lilywhites have picked up 14 points from seven games under him.

However, Ainsworth who played over 100 times for the Lancashire club as a player, has been consistently linked with the job.

Ainsworth’s current side Wycombe have all but been relegated to League One, despite their incredible effort to survive.

Ainsworth has been the run-away leader for the Preston job ever since Neil got sacked and has responded a few times to the link to his old side. He’s never denied the links and has always said how Preston holds a special place in his heart and is ‘flattered’ by the interest.

Now, Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews has had his say on the reported interest and believes it would be a massive blow for Wycombe should he leave the Chairboys, which he thinks will happen at some point.

He said: “It would be a massive blow (to Wycombe), let’s be quite honest about what he’s achieved at that football club, the spirit that they have just epitomises him as a person.

“He has his soldiers on the football pitch that just carry out exactly the type of game plan that he would have as a player and what he insists on, so it would be a huge blow to Wycombe to lose him.

“At some stage he’s going to have to leave Wycombe and I think the challenge for him will be identifying the right club and right chairman to work with, the right set of players that he feels will buy into what he wants to achieve and how he wants to go about it.

“Whether it will be to Preston, we’ll find out. I think Preston will do well to get Gareth Ainsworth, that’s what I would say. I think he would be a good appointment for them.”

The longer the links go on and talk of a return for Ainsworth the more you think it may happen.