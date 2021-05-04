Stoke City have made an approach to sign Rochdale’s Stephen Humphrys, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

The72 reported last month that Humphrys, 23, was a target of a number of Championship clubs including Stoke City, as well as Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

Swansea City later joined the race to sign the Rochdale man, whose side have since been relegated from League One.

Now though, The72 understands that Stoke City have furthered their interest in Humphrys and have now approached Rochdale about a possible summer acquisition, with the striker’s contract out in 2022.

Stoke have lacked goals under Michael O’Neill this season. Tyrese Campbell’s injury has proved a cruel blow to the Potters who’ve slid down the Championship table in 2021.

They’re winless in six and having scored in only three of those six matches, with a 2-0 defeat at home to QPR over the weekend leaving them in 14th-place of the Championship table.

Humphrys though could well be nearing a move to the bet365 Stadium and he’d be a keen addition – the Englishman netted 10 goals in 28 League One outings for the struggling Rochdale this season, 11 in all competitions this term.

He looks ready-made for the Championship and Stoke could yet be joined in their extended interest in the striker – no price tag is known as of yet, and no timeline has been put on the move.

Both Rochdale and Stoke City still have one game of their respective seasons remaining.