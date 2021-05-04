Football League-linked Hibernian youngster Josh Doig has been nominated for the SFWA Young Player of the Year award, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The left-back is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has caught the eye this season.

Doig, who is 18 years old, was linked with Sunderland and Millwall in January, as per the Scotsman, whilst Stoke City were credited with an interest by the Daily Record.

Hibs have managed to tie him down to a contract until 2025 but could still face a battle to keep hold of him amid interest from below the border.

Doig started his career in the academy of Hearts but made the switch to their Edinburgh rivals in the summer of 2019. He later signed a new deal a few months later running until 2023 and was loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish League Two to gain experience.

The Scotland youth international returned to Hibs ahead of this season and impressed in pre-season.

He has since been a regular in their senior side in this campaign and has made 31 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four assists.

His breakthrough into their team has not gone unnoticed this term and the likes of Millwall, Sunderland and Stoke City are all said to be keen.

Doig is now in line for an end of season award and will go up against Celtic midfielder David Turnbull, Rangers defender Nathan Patterson and Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson for the prize.