The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided an update on Celtic’s pursuit of Eddie Howe, but reports that there’s been no changes with the ex-Bournemouth boss still keen on his former coaches.

Howe had reportedly ‘agreed’ to become Celtic’s next manager last month. But the appointment has since been stuck in limbo with reports emerging towards the end of last month which explained that Howe wants to bring his former coaches from Bournemouth with him to Scotland.

The likes of Stephen Purches and Stephen Weatherstone are wanted by Howe to join him at Celtic. But Nixon previously reported that those two are on good contracts down on the South Coast, and Bournemouth’s current promotion charge means that Celtic might have to wait a while longer for Howe.

Providing an update on the current ongoings, Nixon tweeted:

Same thing. Coaches he wants tied in at Bournemouth right now. https://t.co/0WlqlIG4eI — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

Bournemouth then are seemingly holding the cards in Celtic’s courting of Howe.

He left the Cherries following their Premier League demise last summer and has been linked with a host of jobs since, with Celtic rumours having persisted throughout the campaign.

Now, Howe is seemingly waiting on Bournemouth to finish their campaign before moving closer towards the Celtic job, but even then, the Championship club will likely be due heavy compensation sums if Howe does raid his former club’s coaching staff.

Jonathan Woodgate is now the man in charge. He’s got his side firing on all cylinders going into the play-off fixtures with an immediate return to the Premier League on the cards.

As for Celtic, they’re playing the waiting game.