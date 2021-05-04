Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has hinted that Jonny Williams will be at the club next season, as per a report by Wales Online.

The January recruit from Charlton Athletic signed an initial deal until the end of the campaign when he joined.

However, McCarthy sees him as the ‘perfect replacement’ for Harry Wilson next term with the Liverpool loanee poised to return to Anfield.

Williams, who is 27 years old, has made eight appearances for the Bluebirds since his winter move there.

McCarthy has said: “Jonny Williams is a perfect replacement for that (Wilson going back). Rubin Colwill is as well, actually, that’s where he played in the under-23s and he’s more than capable of that.

“Is he Harry Wilson? No, he’s not, because he’s not been to Hull and Derby and Bournemouth and Cardiff in the Championship.

“But Jonny, certainly, has got the ability to do that. So I’m not actively going out seeking for one of those.”

Williams made 21 appearances for Charlton earlier this season before Cardiff threw him a Championship lifeline.

He had been with the Addicks since 2019 and played 66 games for them altogether, having previously played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

Willians crossed paths with McCarthy during two loan spells at Portman Road from Palace and is now poised to stay with Cardiff for another year at least.

You feel the best is yet to come from the Welshman for the Bluebirds and it will be interesting to see how he gets on next term.