The Sun’s Alan Nixon has given an update on the current goings on at Derby County.

Derby County find themselves at the most pivotal point in their season – one game of the season to go in an all-encompassing final day showdown v Sheffield Wednesday, and in the midst of their second takeover bid of the season.

Wayne Rooney’s side have been blighted by off-field issues throughout the season having first seen Sheikh Khaled’s bid stall and eventually fall, and now with Erik Alonso’s bid in the stalling process.

Giving an update on Alonso’s takeover bid, and on the summer ahead for the Rams, Nixon tweeted:

Both are not priorities right now https://t.co/sBKBbDYmov — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

Alonso’s proposed bid and supposed source of funding are going under rigorous EFL checks. News of the Spaniard’s ‘agreement’ with Derby County to take full control of the club first surfaced last month but after seeing Khaled’s takeover fall through, the wait for Alonso’s is slowly draining fans of any hope of this takeover going through.

But with relegation still a very real possibility, the club’s focus is solely on avoiding that. After the weekend when the club’s fate is decided, we could then see some more movement in the boardroom. If there’s any reassurance for fans though, Nixon pointed out that Wigan Athletic’s now-confirmed takeover took weeks on end:

I keep saying it took Wigan weeks … but nobody bothers listening https://t.co/6RtxeeJbvN — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 4, 2021

Times are dark for Derby County and they could quite easily become darker. But there’s cause for hope at Pride Park with Championship survival still in their hands, and a takeover bid not yet ruled out.