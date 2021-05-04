Norwich City are interested in Celtic’s Ryan Christie as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Burnley are also being linked, as per a report by the Scottish Sun (originally from Daily Mail).

Christie, who is 26 years old, could depart Celtic this summer for a move down the border.

His contract with the Glasgow side expires in January so they may cash in on him instead of losing him for nothing.

Read: Norwich City interested in Union Berlin midfielder

Norwich are back in the big time next season and see him as someone to boost their options going forward.

Christie has been on the books at Celtic since 2015 and has been a key player for the Scottish Premiership giants, scoring 41 goals in 141 games for them to date.

The Scotland international has helped the Hoops win all the trophies they can do during his time at Celtic Park and may fancy a crack at English football now.

Read: Norwich City ‘unlikely’ to sign left-back this summer

Christie started his career at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and broke into their first-team as a youngster before going on to play 76 times for the Highlands club, chipping in with 10 goals.

Celtic came calling six years ago and he established himself as a regular in their side after a loan spell away at Aberdeen.

They are facing a battle to keep hold of him now and Norwich could swoop in over the coming months as they gear up for the Premier League again.



Will Norwich land Christie?