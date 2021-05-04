Manchester United can’t get rid of Derby County and Middlesbrough-linked Phil Jones, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The England international is an ‘immovable’ object due to his high wages.

Jones, who is 29 years old, has been linked with Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough over recent times, as reported by the Daily Star earlier this season.

He has fallen way down the pecking order at Old Trafford and a move into the second tier would give him a chance to get some game time.

However, United can’t offload him because no-one is willing to fork out money for his wage.

Read: Derby County-linked man to be released by Huddersfield Town

He has struggled with injuries recently and will want to get a consistent run of games under his belt somewhere.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

The centre-back has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Read: Middlesbrough-linked international to become available this summer

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured at all this term.

His former Derby teammate Wayne Rooney has been linked with bringing him to Pride Park but that deal looks increasingly unlikely now as they battle against relegation to League One.

Middlesbrough were also mentioned but his wages will have stalled any potential switch to the Championship over recent times.