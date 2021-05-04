Huddersfield Town are ‘expected’ to sign Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday this summer, as detailed in a report by the Examiner Live.

The experienced striker is due to become a free agent this summer and will not be short of potential suitors.

Rhodes, who is 31 years old, played for Huddersfield Town from 2009 to 2012 and they are now looking to re-sign him to boost their attack.

He was prolific during his previous spell with the Terriers and scored 87 goals in 148 games for the Yorkshire club, helping them gain promotion to the Championship in his final full season there.

Read: Huddersfield Town not interested in League Two man

Blackburn Rovers lured him away from Huddersfield in August 2012 when they forked out £8 million to lure him to Ewood Park.

Rhodes carried on his impressive goal scoring exploits in Lancashire and managed 85 goals in 169 matches in all competitions to earn a move to Middlesbrough.

His time at the Riverside didn’t really work out and he moved to Sheffield Wednesday in February 2017, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

Read: Huddersfield Town to release midfielder

Rhodes has been on the books at Hillsborough since then, albeit with a loan switch away at Norwich City a couple of campaigns ago.

He has managed seven goals this term but is expected to move on with the Owls fighting for their Championship lives.

The Examiner Live are suggesting that Huddersfield are ‘expected’ to win the race for his signature which would be a coup for the Terriers.

Will Huddersfield sign Rhodes?