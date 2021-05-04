George Long is out of contract at Hull City this summer and is a player Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins knows well.

The goalkeeper’s three-year deal he signed at the KCOM Stadium in 2018 expires in June and although Hull City hold an option to extend by a year, his future in East Yorkshire currently hangs in the balance.

Long, who is 27 years old, has lost the number one spot to Matt Ingram this season.

It is currently unclear as to whether he would be willing to stay and compete for his place or move on to a new club on a free transfer.

Comment: Charlton Athletic should go ‘all out’ to sign 22-goal hotshot

Charlton would be a decent option for him as he has played for Adkins at both Sheffield United and Hull before.

Adkins made him his first choice when he took over at Bramall Lane in 2015 and signed him for the Tigers three years later.

Bringing in another ‘keeper would be a shrewd move by the Addicks as it could allow them to loan out Ashley Maynard-Brewer next term to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Read: Reports hints at Bristol Rovers’ stance on signing Charlton Athletic man

Their current stopper, Ben Amos, is also out of contract this summer but deserves a new deal. Long would give the London club two very strong goalkeeping options to compete against each other for next season.

Long may even play against Charlton next weekend with Hull having nothing to play for now.