Alex Pritchard ‘will be leaving’ Huddersfield Town this summer, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract with Huddersfield Town at the end of the campaign and is expected to move on as a free agent.

Pritchard, who is 28 years old, has lost his way with the Terriers and has failed to score or get an assist in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

He was linked with a move to Derby County in January, as reported by The Athletic, whilst journalist Sean Gallagher reported this past winter that QPR are also in the mix (see tweet below).

Few asking re Alex Pritchard. If BOS ends up leaving this month, that’s a deal QPR might well look to tie up. Rumours of a £300,000 bid currently being banded about are inaccurate.#QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 16, 2021

Pritchard joined Huddersfield in January 2018 and has since scored three goals in 73 games in all competitions.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Spurs at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford and West Bromwich Albion to gain experience.

Pritchard left on a permanent basis for Norwich City in 2016 and spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Carrow Road before Huddersfield snapped him up.

They were in the Premier League at the time but have since slipped back into the Championship.

Pritchard’s time in Yorkshire is coming to an end and it will be interesting to see if Derby County or QPR move in.

