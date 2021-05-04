Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Todd Cantwell will remain at Norwich City going into next season, despite emerging links to Aston Villa.

Cantwell, 23, has attracted serious interest from Aston Villa going into the summer. Daily Mail reported towards the end of last month that the Canaries were ‘bracing’ for a bid, and that Villa were weighing up a £30million move.

It comes amid uncertainty surrounding Jack Grealish’s future at Villa Park and Cantwell is supposedly a replacement for him should he be sold on in the summer.

But speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has played down Villa’s chances of landing the Norwich City man this summer, saying:

Todd Cantwell has gone up with Norwich. He didn’t get a move when they went down so I think he’ll stay there. He’ll stay there and play in the Premier League with Norwich. It doesn’t make sense for him to leave.

Cantwell has featured 32 times in the Championship this season, scoring six goals and grabbing five assists. After a slow start to the campaign he’s gradually become the key player he was for the Canaries in their last Premier League season, and he’ll be gunning for a return to the top flight.

Norwich though will be weary of their star players all leaving at once this summer. As well as Cantwell, Emi Buendia and Max Aarons are being heavily linked with moves away, and Daniel Farke could quickly find himself with a heavy shopping list going into the summer.

Villa doesn’t seem like so much of a side-wards step for Cantwell. But he’ll have his eyes on the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and one more strong showing with Norwich could potentially land him that move in the summer after this.