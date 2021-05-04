Leeds United have re-emerged in the race to sign Norwich City’s Emi Buendia this summer, who’s been strongly linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa of late.

Foot Mercato (via tbrfootball) claim that Leeds United are the ‘latest’ team to show a strong interest in the Argentine. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were linked alongside Arsenal at the start of the campaign but would seemingly be deterred by the price tag.

Since, Buendia has scooped the Championship Player of the Season award after racking up a total of 14 goals and 16 assists for Norwich City this season, who have slapped a £40million price tag on the midfielder.

Arsenal ‘explored’ the possibility of signing Buendia in Janaury and recently, Aston Villa are reported to have made Buendia a ‘top summer target’ going into the pre-season.

As for Norwich City, they’ve just claimed their second Championship crown in three seasons under Daniel Farke, and Buendia might not be the first big summer sale they’re forced into.

Bielsa, much like Farke, seems like the kind of innovative, but non-nonsense manager who can bring the best out of Buendia.

Following his failed summer move to either Arsenal or Leeds United, Buendia would run into a tough vein of form. But Farke’s words inspired Buendia to turn his season around and do that he has.

The 24-year-old deservedly claimed the divisions’ Player of the Season award and is now set for a Premier League campaign – be that in a Norwich shirt or not.

Foot Mercato claim that ‘half of the Premier League are interested’ in Buendia. Of the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leeds, it’s hard not to see Bielsa as being a potentially defining factor in any move, but a lot remains to be seen at this point.