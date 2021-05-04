Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno says he is ‘open to everything’ amid fresh claims about his future at the club – could Mikel Arteta be reigniting his interest in these two Championship goalkeepers this summer?

The Spaniard has had a goalkeeper on his wish list throughout the campaign, with both Brentford’s David Raya and Swansea City’s Freddie Woodman having been linked at some point.

Now though, it seems that Arsenal could very well need a keeper going into the summer. Leno, 29, is the subject of fresh claims suggesting that he wants to leave the club this summer, telling football.london that he’s ‘open to everything’.

Raya was a target of Arsenal’s ahead of this season. The Brentford man has racked up 90 Championship appearances over the course of the last two seasons, and reports claimed earlier in the season that he has a ‘release clause’ in his contract which can be triggered this summer.

Woodman meanwhile is on the books at Newcastle United. He’s just scooped the Championship Golden Glove award after notching 20 clean sheets in the league this season alone, having been strongly linked with Arsenal over the mid-section of the season.

His father, Andy Woodman, was a goalkeeper coach with the Gunners until taking the Bromley job earlier in the season. He says his son’s ambition is to become no.1 at Newcastle but if the money is right, Arsenal could still be an attractive destination.

Two potentially viable names to come in and take over the no.1 spot at Arsenal in the summer, but with both players eyeing promotion it could dictate which one Arsenal could go for – if any.