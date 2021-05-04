Former striker Marcus Bent has ‘insisted’ that Everton will cough up the £30million asking price for Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the summer, with them and Leicester City having been strongly linked this week.

Toney now has 30 goals to his name in the Championship this season. Having joined from Peterborough United ahead of this term, Toney has proved fruitful at Championship level having grabbed ten assists as well.

He’s been linked with a move away all season. Brentford have a place in the play-offs booked but should they miss out, it seems inevitable that Toney will step up into the top flight without them.

Yesterday, reports backed Everton and Leicester to be readying bids for the £35million-valued striker. Now, Bent tells Football Fan Cast that he can see Everton braking the bank to bring Toney in over the summer:

He’s proven in the Championship, he’s not proven in the Premier League, but again, with today’s transfer requests and transfer fees, that’s the sort of money you’ve got to pay.

If they get rid of some of the players we’ve spoken about and they’ve got the money in the kitty, I’m sure they will.

Everton had have a stop-start season after their blistering start to the campaign, with Leicester City having been challenging once again under Brendan Rodgers.

Brentford meanwhile go into the final game of the season in 3rd-place of the table and will be many’s favourite to be promoted via the play-offs.

Toney’s goals will be crucial going into those, potentially three play-off clashes. Should they fall out then fans will expect the likes of Toney to be moving onward and upwards.