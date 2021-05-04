Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town are all monitoring Joe Dodoo’s current situation at Wigan Athletic, according to Football Insider.

The forward has been a revelation for Wigan since joining in February and has been instrumental in his side’s successful fight to beat the drop.

A source has told Football Insider, Dodoo is out of contract in the summer, but Wigan are set to offer him a new deal. The 25-year-old has managed four goals and three assists in 19 League One appearances, with 11 of those being a starter.

He scored his side’s only goal in their 3-1 defeat to champions Hull City at the weekend as their League One status was confirmed.

Dodoo moved to Wigan earlier this year after spending the first half of the season with Turkish second division side Ankara Keçiörengücü.

Two of the interested sides, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are currently Championship sides, but are starring relegation to League One in the face. They are both in the fight for safety in the Championship and are behind Derby County in 21st place by three points.

Rotherham have two games left to play while Wednesday and Derby have one game left, against each other at the weekend.

While for Ipswich Town, the other interested side they look like they could have a summer potentially with a lot of turnover as Paul Cook will look to put his own stamp on the side.

Dodoo began his career at Leicester City, but only managed to make one appearance for the club before he moved North of the border and joined Rangers.

The Ghanaian found the net five times and provided three assists in 27 games across all competitions for the Glasgow giants. However, he never really hit it off in Glasgow and has since moved around clubs especially in the EFL.

The 25-year-old has played for Charlton, Blackpool and Bolton before joining Wigan, where he does now seem settled and has played the best football of his career so far.