QPR are heading towards what looks to be a prosperous 2021/22 season. But one thing remains unclear and that is who will take the armband into next season.

Geoff Cameron was the designated club captain going into this season. The 35-year-old though is set to leave QPR in the summer when his contract expires.

He’s been absent from the past seven fixtures due to injury and looks as though he might’ve played his last game for the club – he was touch-and-go to return v Stoke City last time out.

In Cameron’s absence, Lee Wallace has stepped up and taken the armband. He too is out of contract in the summer but reports claimed last month that the club are due to trigger a one-year extension on his deal, and if they do then it’s he who should continue as captain into next season.

The 33-year-old joined QPR ahead of last season. He penned a two-year contract having previously played under Mark Warburton at Rangers, but the Scot endured a tough season last time round.

Even going into this campaign, QPR fans were starting to see Wallace as a persistent weak-spot in this side. But over Christmas, something changed at QPR – they brought in a host of loan signings which gave the whole team a boost, with Wallace benefiting from that as much as anyone.

He’s now featured 26 times in the Championship this season, scoring once and grabbing three assists. Wallace has proved a surprisingly potent attacking threat down the left-wing and has shored up defensively too, making him an all-round presence of late.

His good form since the turn of the year led to reports of him being in line for a new deal and fans will largely say it’s deserved.

A player with such experience, someone who Warburton knows more than most and a player who’s overcome what was becoming vast criticism of his game, Wallace epitomises the turnaround at QPR this season. The club needs a leader-by-example going into what is gearing up to be a top-six push next season and Wallace is exactly that.

Yoann Barbet has been picking up the armband on the odd occasion, and when Wallace hasn’t featured since Cameron’s absence. The Frenchman is another player who’s stepped up to the plate this season and looking into the long-term, someone like Rob Dickie could take on the armband in future seasons.

A lot for QPR fans to be excited about going into the summer, with a home clash v Luton Town to conclude their season this weekend.