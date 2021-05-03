Cardiff City have made an approach to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Windass, 27, has scored nine goals in 40 Championship outings for Sheffield Wednesday this season. He’s the Owls’ leading scorer in the league and is one of the few contracted to the club beyond this season – his deal expires in 2022.

Football Insider first reported interest in Windass last month – they credited Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Stoke City as being in the race to sign Windass this summer.

Now though, The72 understands that Cardiff City have made an approach to sign the Sheffield Wednesday man, who they were previously linked with a move for back in 2018.

Mick McCarthy’s side fell out of play-off contention after an inspired run of form following his appointment – they went 11 games unbeaten from his opening game v Barnsley, with a six-game winning streak in the middle.

The Bluebirds though would run into some poor form through March and running through last month, which killed their vague top-six hopes for what would’ve been a second consecutive top-six finish.

Going into March, McCarthy was handed an extended deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023. He’s given fans some newfound hope going into next season and he could yet make Windass his first summer recruit.

Sheffield Wednesday look all but relegated now and face Derby County on the final day of the season, knowing that nothing less than a win would see them relegated into League One.

Unfortunately for them, Windass might be the first of many out of the door this summer.