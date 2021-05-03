Speaking to Sky Sports News (quotes via Hull Live), Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has admitted he is not confident of keeping star man Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer.

Unsurprisingly, Clarke-Harris’ goalscoring exploits with Peterborough United have attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of AFC Bournemouth, West Brom and Sheffield United have all been said keen on the Posh star. Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have also been credited with interest in the forward.

The has been in the limelight even more so recently.

Clarke-Harris was named as League One’s Player of the Season and scored a last-minute penalty to secure Peterborough’s promotion after coming from 3-0 behind against Lincoln City.

Posh’s promotion will likely improve their chances of keeping the former Coventry City man this summer. However, with some big clubs keen, chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has admitted he could still depart.

“No,” MacAnthony told Sky Sports News when asked if he is confident Clarke-Harris will stay.

“Peterborough United can never pay players £25/30,000 a week. There will be seven or eight clubs already offering Jonson Clarke-Harris, [Siriki] Dembele, that kind of money.

“We’re not going to be selling a lot of our assets. But, you always have one player that so many clubs are after, they’re going to tap them up which is normal, par for the course and it’s difficult to compete with that.”



Clarke-Harris has shown once again that he is ready for the task of Championship football. Whether it’s with Peterborough United or someone else, it awaits to be seen.

This campaign, the Posh star has netted a stunning 33 goals in 48 games, also providing three assists. His goals have helped Darren Ferguson’s side seal automatic promotion with one game left, bringing an end to the club’s long wait for a return to the second tier.