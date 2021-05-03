Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City striker Lee Novak has stated his desire to stay with the Bantams beyond the end of this season.

The experienced striker is among the Bradford City players who could leave the club this summer. He is alongside the likes of Connor Wood, Anthony O’Connor, Callum Cooke and more in seeing their current deals expire at the end of the season.

Despite enduring lengthy stints out through injury, Novak has let his presence be known this campaign. His seven goals make him the tied second top goalscorer, behind only Andy Cook (eight).

Now, with the summer window on the horizon, the 32-year-old has revealed his stance regarding his Bradford future.

Novak has told the Telegraph and Argus that he would “love” to stay with the Bantams. However, he insisted that the decision is out of his hands. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’d love to be part of what the management and Ryan (Sparks) are building. That has not changed.

“I can say hand on heart that I would love to still be here. But that’s not down to me.”

With Novak determined to stay, it will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy are on the same page as the striker and look to tie him down to a new deal.

A summer departure would bring an end to his year-and-a-half-long stint with Bradford City. Since joining from Scunthorpe United, Novak has netted nine goals in 23 outings.

His Football League pedigree brings a great amount of experience to the League Two side. His most notable stint came with Huddersfield Town, spending four-and-a-half years with the club. In that time, he managed 42 goals and 26 assists in 170 games.

Following his stint with the Terriers, Novak also endured three years with Birmingham City. He netted 13 goals and laid on three assists in 69 games for the Blues, spending time on loan with Chesterfield as well.