Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed the Potters will be looking to add goalscorers this summer.

The Potters are preparing for another season of Championship football after seeing another campaign fall by the wayside. Michael O’Neill’s side sit in 14th spot with one game left, with 13th their best possible finish.

Stoke City were dealt a huge blow when it was confirmed that Tyrese Campbell’s season had come to a premature end in December.

The attacking starlet had netted six goals and provided seven assists in 16 games before the blow. Campbell played an important role for O’Neill’s men, sitting as high as 5th before his injury.

Since then, Stoke have struggled for consistency, with Nick Powell and Steven Fletcher becoming their main goalscoring outlets.

Now, with next season on his mind, O’Neill has stressed the importance of adding goals to their ranks this summer. Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, the Stoke manager confirmed the club will be looking to add some attacking potency to their ranks this summer. He said:

“We haven’t got enough goals. When you look us last season, Sam Clucas scored 11 from midfield and we haven’t had that input from midfield this year.

“Powell has given us 12 by playing maybe more as a 10 than an 8 at times. We haven’t had the goals from wide areas. (James) McClean gave us seven goals last season but he’s injured at the minute.

“We have to look to put more goals in the team. That’s something we’ll continue to work on, to try to bring players to the club that can help us do that.”

Ahead of the summer window, it will be interesting to see who Stoke turn to in their effort to add some firepower ahead of next season.

The players linked with the Potters thus far include Fleetwood Town youngster Jay Matete and Rochdale striker Stephen Humphrys.