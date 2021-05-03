Blackburn sit in a comfortable if unwanted 15th position in the Sky Bet Championship table ahead of the final round of games on Saturday.

Up next for Rovers is a home game against a flagging Birmingham City who were spanked 4-0 in their last game against a Cardiff City side led by a Harry Wilson hat-trick.

For Rovers, it’s back to the drawing board in the summer as they look towards restructuring the side and building a squad that it would be hoped would fight for at least a play-off place.

Central to Tony Mowbray’s plans will be striker Adam Armstrong – a player who’ll be key in more than one way.

Adam Armstrong – carrying Blackburn hopes into 2021/22

Since signing for Blackburn in a £1.7m deal from Newcastle United in early August 2018, Armstrong has gone on to prove his worth for Rovers.

The 24-year-old has made 159 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit scoring 61 goals and providing 19 assists.

This season Armstrong has proven to be a key cog in Tony Mowbray’s machine scoring 25 goals and providing 5 assists in 39 Championship games across the season.

It is a season where he will also enter the final year of his contract with the club. This leaves Blackburn with something of a summer headache to contend with.

Will Blackburn be pushed to cash in on him to fund their restructure or will they be able to convince him to sign a longer deal? Whatever option Rovers choose to pursue, Armstrong will be key in their plans.

Sun reporter Nixon comments on Blackburn and summer plans

Blackburn needing to restructure can be plain to see from just a cursory glance at the table. It is a restructuring that is underway according to local reporter Rich Sharpe of the Lancashire Telegraph.

Sharpe writes that Lewis Holtby has been told he can leave and that irons are in the fire with contract thoughts about others nearing the end of their current deals.

It is also a topic of conversation amongst Blackburn fans with one fan asking Sun reporter Alan Nixon his thoughts:

Hinges on Armstrong sale. If you get money you could get two or three decent ones. https://t.co/GtSzwS7D9h — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

Nixon’s quoted retweet is plain enough for all to see. For him, Blackburn’s summer plans revolve largely around striker Armstrong and a potential sale.

Nixon’s response prompted the poser of the original question to ask whether Armstrong leaving Ewood Park is a given:

Up to player as well. But club needs the money. https://t.co/bpwGFxqUz5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

Nixon’s reassurance that Armstrong obviously has a say in matters only reassures so far. Should a better-performing team come in who can present him a better opportunity for promotion, it would prove likey very hard for Blackburn to hold onto Adam Armstrong.