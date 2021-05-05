Leeds United youngster Sam Greenwood is really making a name for himself at Elland Road since his big-money move from Premier League big guns Arsenal.

The 19-year-old could cost the Whites upwards of £3m according to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath:

Deal for #LUFC Leeds to sign Sam Greenwood from #Arsenal starting at £1.5m rising to £3m with add-ons for England U18 striker. They are leading race but others like him. #ManUtd and #ACMilan have watched him — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 24, 2020

Greenwood has been a revelation in his first season at Elland Road, helping to fire the Under-23s to Premier League 2 glory. However, he is a goalscorer made on Wearside and not in Beeston – indeed he started at Sunderland.

Shining for Leeds United but a gem that started as a Black Cat

Sam Greenwood began his football journey in his native north east with Sunderland. He developed had a degree of deadliness in front of goal scoring 21 goals in 26 games for the Black Cats Under-16 and Under-18 sides as well as further down the youth ladder.

His talent and potential, elements of his game that were nurtured on Wearside saw him move first to Arsenal and then to Leeds United – he’s excelled at both clubs.

His 12-goal tally in this season’s Premier League 2 Division Two competition helped United to the title and promotion to the Premier League 2 top tier.

Marcelo Bielsa had gone on record insisting that Greenwood stayed at the club this season – thus blocking a loan move out during the January window.

The Comment – a Sunderland return would make sense

Understandably, a rated youngster such as Greenwood stays under the wing of a manager as great as Bielsa it remains to be seen whether that would develop him as much next season.

Footballers tend to improve with exposure to the rigours of first-team football – Sam Greenwood would be one of those players. One place where he would improve with regular football would be in a return to the Stadium of Light.

Greenwood left Sunderland as a boy but he has grown up since then – his game has also grown. It is no longer the game he had when leaving Wearside for the bright lights of London and then heading back north to Leeds.

Going back to Sunderland, be they in the Sky Bet Championship or still in League One would be something that would be of benefit to all involved: Leeds United, Sunderland and Sam Greenwood himself.

He would be back in a familiar set-up but easily ready to take that step up in class. In a forward-thinking Black Cats set-up, Greenwood would excel – although it might be too much for the Wearsiders to pin their hopes on him as an out-and-out lone striker.

In short, Leeds United should be considering a loan move as Sam Greenwood takes his next steps in football and Sunderland should be banging on the door offering their services.