Arsenal ‘hold an interest’ in Derby County full-back Lee Buchanan, reports Daily Mail.

Buchanan, 20, has been a standout performer in an otherwise dire Derby County side this season, making 34 Championship appearances.

It’s been a breakthrough season for the Englishman and now Daily Mail claim that Arsenal are interested in a summer move.

Speaking on the youngster, Derby boss Wayne Rooney spoke highly:

Man, high praise for Buchanan from Rooney: "He's a top, top player. I'd argue he's one of the best young left-backs in the country. And he can go to another level as well….no….he's a real top player." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) February 1, 2021

Derby County currently sit in 21st-place of the Championship table. They’re facing a final day showdown v Sheffield Wednesday this coming weekend, where a defeat for the Rams could result in relegation.

It’d be an untimely relegation for Derby County who’ve endured a torrid season both on and off the pitch, with Rooney coming under mounting criticism throughout.

Arsenal though haven’t had a much better showing in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta has faced his own critics throughout but a summer overhaul seems to be in the making, and Buchanan could be one of those to come in.

The versatile full-back is one who really compliments the modern wing-back role and someone who would do likewise to Arteta and Arsenal’s style of play.

No price tag has yet been mentioned, but relegation would likely leave Buchanan and a few more looking for potential exit routes, and it could also cut the price down too – also, Buchanan only has a year left on his Derby deal.

Derby are scheduled to play Sheffield Wednesday at lunchtime on Saturday, with Arsenal hosting Villarreal in the Europa League in midweek.