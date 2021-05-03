Norwich City are ‘interested in signing’ Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi, reports De Telegraaf (via Football Oranje).

Doekhi, 22, has just completed his third full season in the Netherlands with Vitesse. He’s featured 29 times in the Eredivisie so far this season scoring one goal, and now he could be in line for a move to the Premier League.

Newly crowned Championship winners Norwich City are stepping up to the Premier League for a second time in three seasons.

Daniel Farke’s side claimed the title last weekend and have got well underway in the rumour mill – they’ve been linked with a number of players including Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

Defensive options then seem to be high on Farke’s summer shopping list and Doekhi, who spent two years in the Ajax set up from 2016, could be a keen addition.

Furthermore, with only a year left on his contract, Vitesse might be more inclined to sell in the summer though no price tag hasn’t yet been mentioned.

But Norwich aren’t alone in their admiration of the Dutchman – Atalanta are also in the running, with all of Fulham, Newcastle United and Rangers having been linked last month.

The Canaries are seemingly gearing up for a big summer. As well as numerous transfer links coming in, a number of players are being linked with moves away.

Max Aarons is not short of suitors and neither is Emi Buendia. But in those two, Norwich could bring in upwards of £70million in the summer and if business is done early, then part of that money could be put to use.

The club finish their season with a trip to Barnsley this weekend.