Erhun Oztumer has struggled to make an impact on loan at Bristol Rovers this season.

Charlton Athletic allowed him to move to the Memorial Ground in October but he has only managed two goals and a single assist for the Gas.

A report by Bristol Live suggests that Joey Barton’s side may opt against bringing him in on a permanent basis following the club’s relegation to League Two.

However, the report also says he ‘will not be short’ of potential suitors this summer.

Oztumer, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at Charlton in late June and is unlikely to be offered a new deal by Nigel Adkins’ side.

The Turkish midfielder joined the Addicks in 2019 but couldn’t stop them from being relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club.

They then let him leave for Bristol Rovers on loan this season as they trimmed down the size of their squad after relegation.

Oztumer is experienced in the Football League and could prove to a be a decent signing for someone on a free over the coming months.



Hee has also previously played for the likes of Dulwich Hamlet, Peterborough United, Walsall and Bolton Wanderers in the past, racking up just under 350 appearances.

Bristol Rovers are being tipped to say no to signing him on a permanent basis as they start to prepare for life in League Two next season.