Sunderland will lose star striker Charlie Wyke this summer if they fail to secure promotion this season, according to Kevin Phillips, who was speaking to Football Insider.

This is the view of a Sunderland legend and he gave his thoughts on the Wyke situation ahead of this summer. Wyke has two months left on his contract with the Black Cats and could leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Last week, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie who covers the North East, claimed there was up to four teams looking closely at Wyke’s situation.

30-goal Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is attracting interest from Championship clubs ahead of the transfer window opening.

Understand Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Forest are all interested in Wyke – who is out of contract in June #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 26, 2021

Middlesbrough, Millwall, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest to name a few are teams being linked with the 28-year-old.

Also ex-Celtic player Mark Wilson told the Celtic Huddle Podcast that his former side are also interested in the goal scorer ahead of this summer.

Wyke has scored 30 goals in 50 appearances this season, only beaten by fellow League One player Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Phillips was asked by Football Insider for his assessment on Wyke’s future and the apparent interest from Celtic, he said: “Sunderland fans will not thank me for it but if you score 30 goals in League One and you don’t go up clubs will come knocking. That is natural, it almost goes without saying.

“I am not surprised to hear there are Championship clubs sniffing around him because he has had an amazing season. Let’s just hope they do go up and he becomes their main man next season.

“From the player’s point of view, I am sure he wants to have a crack at a higher level because he is 28 now.

“I think it would be extremely difficult to keep hold of him if they don’t go up.”

Wyke’s manager Lee Johnson has made it publicly clear he wants his star man to stay and insists he’s key for his plans, but says it’s out of his hands what happens with his contract.

It does like a lot of what could happen with Wyke will depend on where Sunderland are playing their football next season.