Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has impressed on loan at Luton Town this season.

The midfielder has enjoyed plenty of game time in the Championship and the Hatters would no doubt like to have him back for another campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall, who is 22 years old, has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with two goals and six assists.

What are Luton’s chances of bringing him back to Bedfordshire like?

Highly-rated by Leicester

The Foxes handed him a bumper four-year contract at the King Power Stadium before giving him the green light to leave on loan last summer.

He is highly-rated by Brendan Rodgers and would provide decent competition and depth to their squad for next term. However, would they be able to guarantee him regular first-team football?

Dewsbury-Hall would only really be guaranteed minutes in cup competitions but with Leicester looking like they will be in the Champions League they will need that extra depth in their squad meaning they keep him.

What about another season out loan?

He has played just twice for the Foxes at senior level and had a loan stint at Blackpool before rocking up at Luton.

Leicester may fancy letting him have one more loan spell away to get more game time under his belt before returning in 2022 with even more experience.

If that is the case then there is nowhere better than Luton as he is well-liked there and plays every week.

Rodgers has a decision to make on Dewsbury-Hall this summer and the Hatters will be eagerly awaiting to see what he decides.

Will Dewsbury-Hall be back at Luton next season?