Nottingham Forest ‘remain hopeful’ that Manchester United will allow James Garner to return on loan next season, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The midfielder has impressed at the City Ground since joining in January.

Garner, who is 20 years old, was given the green light to leave Manchester United on loan again having spent the first-half of the season with Watford.

He has caught the eye with Forest and has made 19 appearances for the Reds, chipping in with three goals.



Read: Nottingham Forest-linked striker in talks with German club

Chris Hughton’s side have hope that Manchester United will let him return to a place where he is well liked and guaranteed game time. However, they could struggle if a Premier League club came in.

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with United. He has been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Read: Nottingham Forest-linked starlet wanted by Fulham

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He will continue to focus on Nottingham Forest for now but his long-term plans are currently up in the air.

Will Garner be back at Forest next season?