Leeds United fans thought that they’d picked up a bargain in Barry Douglas when the Whites paid £3m to bring him from Wolves to Elland Road in 2018.

He’d just come off of a stellar season for the Black Country side – his 5 goals and 14 assists helping fire Wolves to a Premier League promotion as champions.

He signed a three-year deal at Leeds, a deal that is set to run out this summer. The final year of this deal has been spent out on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Now Lancashire Telegraph reporter Rich Sharpe writes that Rovers have made a decision that will play a huge part in the Scottish left-back’s immediate future.

Reporter comments that Blackburn Rovers have Douglas decision

On-loan Douglas has made 30 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side during his season-long spell at Ewood Park and whilst failing to score has provided 2 assists.

Reporter Sharpe writes that a decision seems to have been made regarding Douglas’ future at the club and that Blackburn will not be making any overtures to sign the Leeds United defender on a permanent basis.

He writes that “Douglas’ future looks set to lie away from both Ewood Park, and his parent club Leeds United” adding that wages paid to Douglas would be better spent elsewhere.

Douglas decision part of a Blackburn summer restructure

Blackburn’s supposed decision not to pursue a permanent signing for Barry Douglas means that the Scot has featured in two Championship promotion campaigns yet not featured in the Premier League.

At 31, he still has a lot to offer to the right club and will likely be picked up from the free-agent market by a Championship side with the ability to match his wage demands.

His leaving Ewood Park combines with Blackburn focusing on a summer restructure with Lewis Holtby already being told he has played his last game for Rovers.

The Ewood Park outfit is expected, writes Sharpe, to be ready to extend the contracts of Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell as well as other contract decisions to be made on players coming to the ends of their current deals.