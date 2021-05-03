As it stands, Sheffield Wednesday face a very tense end of the season on Saturday. It is a do-or-die match that could either preserve their Championship status or see them relegated.

Derby County is the side in their sights in more than one respect. The Owls need to overtake the Rams to ensure their safety and it is a trip to Pride Park which awaits them.

Amid all of that tension is magnified by a sideshow off the pitch with reports of Wednesday’s players not receiving their April wages on time.

Unpaid wages allegations add to Wednesday tension

News of this recent allegation of unpaid wages comes via respected Telegraph duo John Percy and Mike McGrath. Percy and McGrath wrote yesterday that Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri had allegedly “failed to pay the players before their crucial match against Nottingham Forest” – a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

This allegation would represent the latest in a series of off-field incidents that have hampered the Owls season. It would add to previous part-paid wages for November and, it is claimed, missed wages for March as well as four managers and a points deduction.

All of that has happened off the pitch but the latest incident will be bubbling in the background as the South Yorkshire side gear up for the most pivotal 90 minutes of their season against Wayne Rooney’s side.

Supporters Trust demands a response over wages issue

Percy and McGrath’s report laying bare the allegations of wages not paid on time has been sufficient enough for the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust to issue a statement on matters.

In this statement, they say that they are “very concerned” about the reports emanating from Percy and McGrath and call on the club for a response.

Commenting that the club should make a response to either confirm or deny the allegation, what they condemn is any silence on the matter which they say is “not acceptable.”

Ending their call for a response in a strong manner, the Trust state: “Sheffield Wednesday fans deserve to hear directly from the club on what is actually happening at our club.”