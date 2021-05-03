Nottingham Forest and Derby County-linked Serdar Dursun is in talks with Hamburg, according to German news outlet Bild.

The Darmstadt striker has attracted interest from the Championship over the past season but could now be staying in Germany.

Derby County and Nottingham Forest have both been linked with a move for him, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Dursun, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is able to depart on a pre-contract agreement.

He has been prolific for Darmstadt over the past three years, scoring a combined 53 goals in 104 appearances in all competitions.

Dursun started his career as a youngster at Hannover 96 before moving to Turkey in 2011 to join Eskişehirspor. He spent three years on the books there, but spent most of that time out on loan at Sanliurfaspor and Denizlispor.

He signed for Fatih Karagümrük in 2014 and bagged 19 goals for them over two seasons before going back to Germany for a two-year stint at Greuther Fürth.

He rocked up at Darmstadt in 2018 and is now in his third season with the former Bundesliga outfit.

Dursun has been targeted by Derby and Nottingham Forest and they may well have been keeping close tabs on his contract situation recently.

However, Hamburg have now swooped in and will be looking to strike a deal with him.