Hull City are hot in their pursuit of Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Nixon has claimed the Tigers have had a ‘season ticket’ watching the in-demand attacker this season.

Grant McCann’s side secured the League One title last time out and will start looking at possible transfer targets for the summer.

Charles, who is 25 years old, has scored 19 goals in all competitions this term and will be itching to test himself in the Championship.

Hull will face some strong competition for his signature though. The Sun have reported that Brentford are keen, as are the likes of Derby County and Cardiff City.

The Tigers’ front three has been on fire this season with Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter firing them to an immediate promotion back to the second tier.

However, they will know from their relegation last term that they could do with more options and depth up top at that level and Charles seemingly fits the bill for the East Yorkshire club.



The Northern Ireland international started his career at Blackpool but dropped into non-league as a youngster for a spell at AFC Fylde.

Fleetwood Town threw him a Football League lifeline in 2016 but Charles then ended up moving back down the leagues for stints at Halifax Town and Southport.

However, Accrington signed him two years ago and he has since bagged 29 goals in 85 games for the Lancashire side and is attracting plenty of interest now.

