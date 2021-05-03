Tottenham Hotspur have ‘reignited’ their interest in Norwich City’s Max Aarons ahead of a potential summer move, reports Football Insider.

Aarons, 21, has been the target of several Premier League clubs going into the summer – the likes of Everton and Manchester United have been strongly linked, with West Ham recently joining the race.

Football Insider report that Spurs have made efforts in the past to bring Aarons to White Hart Lane, but failed, with Norwich City doing well to retain Aarons and a host of other players going into this season.

Now though, Aarons looks set to leave after helping his side to promotion into the Premier League and Spurs have made a right-back one of their main summer priorities, and have reportedly ‘made an approach’ to sign the £30million-rated Aarons.

Daniel Farke’s side will head into the Premier League as Championship winners from this season – their second Championship crown in three years under the German.

It’s been another powerhouse showing from them and Aarons has been one of a handful of really key players for the Canaries – the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki have shone once again.

But Norwich and Aarons were reported to have an ‘agreement’ in place in which Aarons would stay at Norwich for this season just gone, but the club would allow him to leave this coming summer.

That now looks to be the case and Spurs could beat a host of teams to sign the in-demand Englishman – Everton looked the most likely outcome at one point with West Ham’s links now strong, whereas Manchester United seem to be fading out of this one.

Comment

Aarons looks set to leave Carrow Road now and the Canaries will be thankful for all he’s done this season, and of the transfer profit he’ll hand them. Spurs is a good option but the club is in a sort of transition phase as it stands, managerless and likely to lose some of their star players this summer.

Everton and Manchester United remain keen options, but let’s not forget about West Ham. David Moyes loves a Championship signing, and they might yet have a bigger pull than most people give them credit for after their showing in the Premier League this season.