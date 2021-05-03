Scott Parker expects to have discussions with Fulham as they look set to slip back into the Championship, as per a report by The Athletic.

There are question marks as to whether he will be staying at Craven Cottage.

Parker, who is 40 years old, has admirers at second tier side Bournemouth, according to The Guardian, as well as relegated Sheffield United, as per The Sun on Sunday (18/4/21, pg 67).

His uncertain future at Fulham could see other clubs swoop in this summer.

Bournemouth currently have Jonathan Woodgate as their manager until the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for Parker if he departs.

Sheffield United are in the hunt for a new permanent boss to lead them into the Championship and he would fit the bill for the Yorkshire side.

Parker guided Fulham to promotion to the Premier League via the Play-Offs last season in his first full campaign as a manager but his side have struggled in the top flight this term.

They are now heading back into the second tier and his future with the London club will depend on whether he has the appetite for another long hard slog at that level.

Bournemouth and Sheffield United both pose as fresh challenges for Parker and time will tell on what he decides to do for next season.