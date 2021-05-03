Watford have ‘opened talks’ with former player Ashley Young over a potential return to Vicarage Road this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Young, 35, began his career with Watford. He made his league debut for the club way back in the 2006/07 season before joining Aston Villa, and eventually Manchester United.

Now in his second season with Inter Milan, Young is out of contract in the summer and seemingly nearing a return to Watford – some 15 seasons after he last played for the club and upon their return to the Premier League.

Romano reports that Young has a ‘huge chance’ to return to the club, providing that Inter don’t offer him a new contract before the his current deal expires in the next few weeks.

Watford though have begun negotiations and plenty of fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the potential move.

See what some of these Watford fans had to say on Young’s links:

