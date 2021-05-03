Nigel Adkins will be keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Charlton Athletic squad this summer.

The Addicks could do with another option up top and need to bring AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott back to the club.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, rose up through the youth ranks with the London side and would be ideal for them in preparation for next season.

He has scored 22 goals in all competitions but is out of contract at the end of June.

Read: Marcus Maddison sends message to Charlton Athletic

Pigott is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Dons and is currently poised to become a free agent. He is attracting interest from the Championship, with TEAMtalk reporting Birmingham City and Derby County are keen.

However, Charlton should try and lure him back to where it all started for him.

Pigott rose up through their youth ranks before playing 16 times for their first-team as a youngster. He also had loan spells away at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town.

Read: Where is Charlton Athletic midfielder Matt Smith

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon took a gamble on him in 2018.

Pigott has since become one of the Dons’ most prized assets and has managed to score 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.

Charlton should re-sign him and seriously boost their striking options for next term.

Should Charlton sign Pigott?