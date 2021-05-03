Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has ruled defender Marc Roberts out of this weekend’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Bowyer’s Birmingham City complete their Championship season at Blackburn Rovers this weekend. It’s their final game of the campaign and one that could’ve held much more importance for Blues.

But they currently sit 12 points above the drop zone – Championship status secured into next season and hopes restored after a season of two halves at St Andrew’s.

One player who’s benefited since the change in manager is Roberts. The 30-year-old was often scapegoated under Aitor Karanka but under Bowyer, he and his defensive partner Harlee Dean have grown in confidence massively.

The pair have been in formidable form since Bowyer’s arrival but now, the Birmingham City manager has ruled Roberts out of the Blackburn clash with a twisted ankle. He told BirminghamLive:

I will probably make a few changes, Robbo (Marc Roberts) has twisted his ankle, I won’t even take him to Blackburn. It was only a little twist I don’t think it will be too bad but it’s not even worth taking the risk. He will stay behind now. Maybe a couple of changes, nothing too much.

Blackburn Rovers presents another tough assignment for Birmingham City on the road this weekend. Bowyer takes his side to Ewood Park following a 4-0 defeat to Cardiff City in which he handed several youngsters some game-time.

With survival secured, Bowyer is seemingly looking ahead to the long-term and seeing which Birmingham City youngsters are the next to make the step up into the first-team.

A lot to look forward to going into next season for Blues fans, who’ll want to see their side go into the summer on a high note with a result v Blackburn.