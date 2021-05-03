Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall has spoken about his future amid growing Premier League interest from the likes of Burnley, Norwich City and now West Ham.

Worrall, 24, has been a long-term target of Burnley’s. Sean Dyche’s team were linked with the central defender back in January but never moved, and since, the likes of newly-promoted Norwich City and West Ham have joined the race (The Sun on Sunday, 02.05, pg. 61).

The Sun credited West Ham with an interest in Worrall over the weekend. The Englishman has featured 30 times in the Championship for Forest this season and has once again proved a reliable force at the back.

Quizzed on his future after the weekend draw v Sheffield Wednesday, Worrall remained coy on his potential options, saying:

It’s the same with any player under the age of 24! It doesn’t matter whether you’ve got two left feet or whatever, you’re always getting linked with whoever. That’s just the way football is, and it won’t change. The media push the stories. Some of them are true, some of them aren’t. It’s up to Forest and, at the end of the day, if interest does come in, to make decisions.

Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest side currently sit in 16th-place of the Championship table. They’ve endured a rough campaign under first Sabri Lamouchi and now Hughton, and with one game of the season remaining at home to Preston North End.

Mentalities are quickly shifting towards the summer and the next season but for Hughton, he might be dealt a huge blow in the form of Worrall.

His Premier League links aren’t likely to go away with all of Burnley, Norwich City and West Ham now linked. But with more teams entering the race, Forest could yet drive the price high and look to cash in on Worrall.