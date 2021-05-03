Everton and Leicester City are reportedly readying bids for Brentford striker Ivan Toney once the season is complete, reports The Athletic.

The likes of Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have come into the race for Toney of late. The Brentford man has been a Premier League target all season, with Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham having been the teams most closely linked before.

But now, Adam Leventhal of The Athletic claims that Everton and Leicester city are preparing bids for the 30-goal striker in time for the end of this current campaign.

Everton and Leicester City are reportedly one of a ‘host of clubs’ thought to be doing so, with Toney’s price tag seemingly set at £35million.

But the one-time Newcastle United man isn’t just a goal-scorer – his defensive work-rate has been hailed alongside his goals this season, and with ten assists to his name in the league too.

Brentford currently sit on the back of a three-game winning streak as they head into their final game of the normal season away at Bristol City, before heading into the play-offs for a second year running.

Thomas Frank’s side currently sit in 3rd-place of the table and could end up finishing the campaign just one point outside the top two.

Toney will be crucial for them going into the play-off fixtures and he could yet be the man to fire the Bees into the Premier League – one has to think that they’ll need Premier League football to see Toney still in a Brentford shirt come next season.