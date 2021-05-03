Former Arsenal and Everton striker, and father of Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell – Kevin Campbell – has urged Nathan Collins to think wisely about his next move, amid links to Burnley, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Collins, 20, has featured 22 times in the Championship for Stoke City this season. He’s been linked with Manchester United throughout, now though, Liverpool have also joined the race and more recently, Burnley’s interest has been reignited.

Liverpool Echo backed Liverpool to come in for Collins last month. Football Insider though have since revealed that Burnley are readying a £9million bid having reportedly failed with a £million bid back in the winter transfer window.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell gave his verdict on where Collins’ next step should be:

He is a great young player and he is also a very humble guy. The boy can play, let me tell you. He’s been linked with Liverpool and United previously but games are everything at the age he is at. If Liverpool or United came in for him this summer there is no point in going because he is not going to start. He has got to be at a club where he will play and play regularly. Burnley could be a good move for him because he’s got a good chance of playing. He is still so young.

Collins has been absent since mid-February owing to injury. In his 22 Championship outings though, the Republic of Ireland man has shone for the Potters and it seems they’ll have a tough job keeping hold of him over summer.

Liverpool or United would be the obvious, most attractive options for the youngster but as Campbell clearly points out, game time will be limited at either of those clubs.

Collins needs to take his next step wisely, but he won’t be short of options in the summer.