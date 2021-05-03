Watford have opened talks with former hornets player Ashley Young about a return to Vicarage Road, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist tweeted this evening news about Young and went on to say that Watford are looking to bring their former man back on a free transfer, should Inter Milan not offer him a new contract at the end of the season. His words were there will be a ‘huge chance’ of him joining Watford again.

Watford have opened talks to bring Ashley Young back at Vicarage as a free agent. If Inter won’t offer him a new contract at the end of the season, there will be “huge chances” for Young to come back at Watford. 🟡⚫️ #WatfordFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2021

Young has spoken publicly this season of his desire to play for Watford again, claiming ‘he would walk from Italy’ if he had the chance to re-join Watford.

The 35-year-old came through the ranks at Watford making 107 appearances, before joining Aston Villa and then moving to fellow Premier League side Manchester United. He then in January 2020 made the move to Italy and joined Inter Milan.

Young has always held Watford close to his heart and speaking to Watford’s Golden Tales Podcast, he said: “If I could go back and play there [at Watford] again, I would walk from Italy right now because it’s what I know, it’s where I come from and it’s what allowed me to be who I am and get where I am.

“For me, at my age now, and you can ask my family, you can ask my agent, if I had the opportunity to go back and finish my career at Watford, I would jump at the chance.”

Young’s current side Inter Milan were announced as Serie A Champions, meaning it’s another winners medal to add to the collection for the 35-year-old. So, if Watford can pull this deal off it would be a big coup heading back to the Premier League.