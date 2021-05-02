For Sheffield Wednesday, this season has been pretty much like the end of a Rocky fight. They are against the ropes, it’s nearly over and they are getting a battering.

Like that final punch, next Saturday could be the KO blow for the Owls and their hopes of remaining as a Championship outfit.

It is set up beautifully with Derby County being the side they are aiming to overtake and also their opponents.

However, it’s not all about the table and such at Hillsborough at the moment as there is turmoil off the pitch as well as evidenced by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath and John Percy.

Sheffield Wednesday – ‘alleged’ unpaid wages saga drags on again

Results and falling fortunes are one thing that Sheffield Wednesday and their fans have had to get used to this season – many of these fans are resigned to relegation already.

Running alongside this though is the issue of unpaid wages with The Telegraph’s McGrath and Percy reporting that April’s wages weren’t paid ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Hedging their words, The Telegraph duo say that the non-payment of April’s wages is ‘alleged’ and mention the same regarding March wages. Should this be right, it’s hardly the morale booster that the Owls players would want heading into the most vital game of the season.

Nixon makes a point regarding unpaid wages issue

With the situation as it is, with everything on the line and possible relegation resting on next Saturday’s result, the situation at Wednesday will likely become a big talking point in the coming days.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon brings up a salient point when looking at the situation from a player’s poiot of view:

Mentioned it before several times … it’s not good … give a player an excuse and he will use it … https://t.co/YrQjfTNXDr — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2021

Should Sheffield Wednesday be relegated next Saturday then a player with outstanding wages might have recourse to call for a release from his contract and a move to another club. As Nixon indicates, it could give a player “an excuse” and one that they would likely use.