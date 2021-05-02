With Burnley assured of a Premier League place next season, and with Nottingham Forest similarly assured in the Sky Bet Championship, thoughts now turn to the summer and restructuring.

For Burnley and Nottingham Forest alike it will be thoughts of restructuring for a more successful campaign next time out – both sides were underwhelming in their respective divisions.

For Forest, that could very well be a summer restructure without key man Joe Worrall who is attracting a lot of interest.

Joe Worrall – solid defender courting much interest

Central defender Worrall came up through the ranks at Forest and he is definitely a figure of interest with the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley said to hold a degree of interest in him.

Worrall has proved himself to be one of the brighter sparks in what has been a pretty turgid campaign for Nottingham Forest and their fans.

He’s operated as captain at times, the 24-year-old making 30 appearances across the current campaign. These 30 appearances come despite him missing a two-month chunk after contracting Covid-19 at the start of the season.

His consistent displays for Forest have brought about questions as to whether his future is at the City Ground or whether the growing list of potential suitors will win out. It led to questions such as the following one directed to Sun reporter Alan Nixon:

Worrall likely to be sold to the highest bidder https://t.co/juaMnOEOT6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 25, 2021

Nixon was quite forthright in his answer to the above question; he is equally forthright to other questions being directed his way now.

Nixon raises doubts about Burnley interest

Many voices are saying that Worrall is likely to move away from Forest this summer and that the Reds will cash in on him due to the interest as mentioned above.

The following question from a Burnley fan is quote retweeted by Nixon:

Think they have a valuation … not sure it will win any auction. https://t.co/XpNROQIyv2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2021

Reading into what Sun reporter Nixon says, it is clear that he doesn’t fancy Burnley’s chances of landing Worrall.

Whilst the Clarets might have a price in mind, Nixon isn’t sure that it is of a significant enough valuation to see them coming out on top in any summer chase.