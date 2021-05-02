A report from The Telegraph claims that Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has failed to pay his players’ wages for April.

The Telegraph write that Chansiri is under ‘renewed scrutiny after claims that he failed to pay players’ before yesterday’s goalless draw v Nottingham Forest.

Yesterday marked the Owls’ final home game of the season. They’ve a trip to Derby County to finish their season off next weekend – what’s become a mammoth fixture on the final day of the season.

Anything less than a win would result in their relegation into League One, bringing a miserable end to an all-round miserable season both on and off the pitch.

Today’s fresh claim regarding Chansiri and the players’ wages are unsurprising to many Wednesday fans – there were claims back in December relating to the belated payments, as well as the points deduction going into this season handed down for financial issues relating to the stadium sale.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

4-5 times this season Jesus Christ we are mudded https://t.co/o8l6UQh02Q — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) May 2, 2021

This has got to be the final straw for our incompetent chairman!!! He’s got to go!! He’s killing this club!! #swfc 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/HwvTwHjIEF — Chris Leek (@Leekie1867) May 2, 2021

I’m not even surprised at this anymore, this has happened plenty of times! Mad that people still support him. Sooner he’s gone the better #swfc https://t.co/G9nfYBGgww — All Wednesday (@all_wednesday) May 2, 2021

We’re actually a running comedy sketch, gets funnier every week. Chansiri, please leave our club. https://t.co/chd5Fj6agu — Joe (@_JoeDavison) May 2, 2021

Good, they don't deserve a penny. — Luke Unwin (@unwin_luke) May 2, 2021