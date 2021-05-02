As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has said Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is good enough to hold down a first-team spot with his parent club.

The Welsh winger has received high praise after netting a hat-trick on Saturday afternoon. Wilson scored three times as Cardiff City secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Birmingham City.

His goalscoring exploits at St Andrew’s takes him to seven goals in 37 games for the Bluebirds. Wilson has also laid on 12 assists across all competitions, impressing in his fifth loan spell away from Liverpool.

Following his stunning performance, Wilson voiced his desire for a first-team spot at Anfield.

Joining him on that stance is Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy, who believes Wilson is ready for Premier League football.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, McCarthy told the media that he “would love” Wilson to return to Merseyside and hold down a starting spot with Jurgen Lopp’s side. Here’s what he had to say:

“He is Liverpool’s player and I would love to see him go back and play there.

“But he has been to Hull, Bournemouth, Derby, here. I think he feels he got a raw deal from the Premier League from his time at Bournemouth, because they got relegated and almost like it reflects badly on him.

“It shouldn’t do. I saw him play for them. I sincerely hope [the Premier League] is where he is next year because that’s where he deserves to be.”

Wilson has only had one full season of Premier League football, spending last campaign on loan with AFC Bournemouth. He netted seven goals in 35 games, putting in some strong performances despite the Cherries’ relegation.

The 24-year-old has only played twice for parent club Liverpool, making two cup appearances for the club.